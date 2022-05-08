TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,567,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.96% of TETRA Technologies worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.61 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

