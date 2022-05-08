TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $575.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.61 and a beta of 2.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.