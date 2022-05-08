TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.46. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 28.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $256,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

