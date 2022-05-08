The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $95.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,593,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,367,000 after acquiring an additional 615,590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,832,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. 1,581,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

