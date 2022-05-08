The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will announce $16.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the lowest is $15.97 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $16.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $66.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $69.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

