The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £149 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a £159.90 ($199.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a £150 ($187.38) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £146.53 ($183.05).

FLTR opened at GBX 8,500 ($106.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,662.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is £104.82. The company has a market capitalization of £14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.94. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 52 week high of £162.75 ($203.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

