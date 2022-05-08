The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.43. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

