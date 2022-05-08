The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $499.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.23 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $450.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

