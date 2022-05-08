The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 2,907,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,450. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

A number of analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

