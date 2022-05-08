The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.85

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 40577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,583 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,878,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,829,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

