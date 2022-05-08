The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $160,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $273.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day moving average of $293.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

