The Timken Company (TKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Timken has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Timken has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Timken to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $59.01 on Friday. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

