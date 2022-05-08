The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Trade Desk stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.65, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

