THETA (THETA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $273.57 Million

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded flat against the US dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $5.25 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,527.63 or 0.99986861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00029498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00099249 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

