Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.