Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.54.

TPZ opened at C$23.72 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.35 and a 1-year high of C$24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 107.82.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.54%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

