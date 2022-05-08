Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TTC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

TTC opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 1 year low of $78.24 and a 1 year high of $117.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

