Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,750. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

