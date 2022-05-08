Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,694 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.