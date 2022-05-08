Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. 9,829,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,184. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.