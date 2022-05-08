Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,573. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day moving average is $175.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

