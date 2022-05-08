Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $21.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,615.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,758.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

