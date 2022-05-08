Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $811,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,596,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 159,497 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,155,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.43. 389,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.