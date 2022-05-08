Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.78. 1,041,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,277. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.69 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

