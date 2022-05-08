Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 1.47% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZT. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 118,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

