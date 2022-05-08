Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 777,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

