Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,859,000. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 752,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,704,000 after acquiring an additional 103,120 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.95. 5,192,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

