Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $105.80. 8,159,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.74 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

