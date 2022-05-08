Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.1687 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $55.89 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMLF. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

