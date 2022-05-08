TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.03

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 4716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

