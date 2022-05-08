Tranchess (CHESS) Market Cap Achieves $36.53 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $36.53 million and $15.04 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.73 or 0.99901276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00019914 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,145,129 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

