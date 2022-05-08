Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of TMCI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 626,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,577. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.17 million and a PE ratio of -32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $78,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $598,618. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

