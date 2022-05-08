Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble updated its FY22 guidance to $2.71-2.86 EPS.

TRMB stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

