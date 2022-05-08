Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. Trimble has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

