Trittium Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (TRTT)

Trittium (TRTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Trittium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $7,744.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trittium Profile

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Buying and Selling Trittium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

