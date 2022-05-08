Truist Financial Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $1,400.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s previous close.

CABO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,851.86.

CABO opened at $1,127.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,411.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,580.13. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,084.53 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

