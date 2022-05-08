Truist Financial Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $120.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LDOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after acquiring an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,790 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

