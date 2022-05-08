TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

