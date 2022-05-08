Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

