Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

