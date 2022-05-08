Twin Tree Management LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

