Twin Tree Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,876,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,852,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Shares of CI stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

