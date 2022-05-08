Twin Tree Management LP Invests $419,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.