Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

