U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:USPH opened at $102.07 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.