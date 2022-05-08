Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.