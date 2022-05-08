Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

