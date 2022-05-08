Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $52.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,345,000. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

