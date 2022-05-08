UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,275,000 after buying an additional 3,622,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

