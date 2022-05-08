UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Corteva were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.74 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

